Dr. Bower has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Bower, MD
Dr. Susan Bower, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley Lake, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Pathway Center Psychotherapy4530 S Berkeley Lake Rd Ste B, Berkeley Lake, GA 30071 Directions (770) 446-5642
Black Ladies Intl. Inc.10475 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 205, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 338-6558
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I really like her. She’s easy to be around and listens well. She has good incites that can open a dark area of my mind
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881751873
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Bower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bower has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bower. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.