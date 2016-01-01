Overview

Dr. Susan Bostwick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Bostwick works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.