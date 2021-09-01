Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boolbol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Boolbol works at
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Ambulatory Services10 Union Sq E Ste 4E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-6231
- 2 21 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 214-1840
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Boolbol. Every time I see her she is warm, open, and I feel like she not only genuinely cares about me as a person but also my experiences in the healthcare system. She is knowledgeable on so many topics and has been able to answer every question I’ve had for her with confidence. I trust her entirely with my care and I would highly recommend her (and her entire staff) to anyone who is looking for a breast surgery center/provider.
About Dr. Susan Boolbol, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154305720
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center,
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- George Wash University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boolbol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boolbol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boolbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boolbol has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boolbol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boolbol speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boolbol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boolbol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boolbol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boolbol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.