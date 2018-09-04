Dr. Susan Bonar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Bonar, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Bonar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Yale University School Of Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bonar works at
Locations
Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-4302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Midwest Orthopedics Foot and Ankle11237 Nall Ave Ste 130, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 469-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had 3 broken bones in my ankle. Dr. Bonar performed surgery. Her care, expertise and experience allowed me a full recovery. Dr. Bonar and her staff were always available with questions and concerns. I would recommend Dr. Bonar to anyone without hesitation.
About Dr. Susan Bonar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1760486674
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Yale University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonar has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.