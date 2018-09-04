Overview

Dr. Susan Bonar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Yale University School Of Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Bonar works at Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.