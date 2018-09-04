See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Susan Bonar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Susan Bonar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Yale University School Of Med and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bonar works at Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit
    120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 246-4302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Orthopedics Foot and Ankle
    11237 Nall Ave Ste 130, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 469-3690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Joint Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Joint Pain

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 04, 2018
    I had 3 broken bones in my ankle. Dr. Bonar performed surgery. Her care, expertise and experience allowed me a full recovery. Dr. Bonar and her staff were always available with questions and concerns. I would recommend Dr. Bonar to anyone without hesitation.
    Lucy Thompson in Kansas City, MO — Sep 04, 2018
    About Dr. Susan Bonar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1760486674
    • 1760486674
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Med
    Medical Education

