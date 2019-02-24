Dr. Susan Blue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Blue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Blue, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Blue works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Susan K. Blue M.d.1001 Washington Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-7922
-
2
Medipsych Counseling Associates3115 Fort Worth Hwy Ste 200, Hudson Oaks, TX 76087 Directions (817) 334-7922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blue?
Dr Blue has been my doctor for treating MS for over ten years. She listens to me and has always provides the best medical care.
About Dr. Susan Blue, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1578540431
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blue works at
Dr. Blue has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blue speaks Chinese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Blue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.