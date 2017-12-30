Overview

Dr. Susan Blair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Blair works at Little Rock Eye Clinic West in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.