Dr. Susan Biegel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Biegel works at Susan Biegel MD in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.