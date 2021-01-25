Dr. Susan Berberich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berberich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Berberich, MD
Dr. Susan Berberich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Springs Medical Center6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 125, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 896-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Baptist Health Louisville
Dr. Berberich is the nicest doctor I have ever been too. Her knowledge and attention to detail helped me to be totally at ease with having eye surgery.
About Dr. Susan Berberich, MD
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Berberich speaks French.
