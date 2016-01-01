Dr. Susan Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Benson, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Benson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
Mooresville Pediatric and Adolescent Care128 Medical Park Rd Ste 200, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 696-2085
Hospital Affiliations
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Benson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801888797
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky A B Chandler Mc
- WV Univ Sch of Med
- Randolph-Macon Woman's College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.