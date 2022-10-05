See All General Surgeons in Clive, IA
Dr. Susan Beck, DO

Breast Surgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Beck, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.

Dr. Beck works at MercyOne Comfort Health Center For Women in Clive, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Katzmann Breast Center
    1601 NW 114th St Ste 151, Clive, IA 50325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 222-7474
    Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
    1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 247-3121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Biopsy of Breast
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hemorrhoids
Lobular Carconima
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr Beck is the best! I am so thankful for her knowledge and expertise in her field. She takes excellent care of her patients and is so caring! I can't say enough good things about her!
    Anna — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Beck, DO

    • Breast Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639284508
    Education & Certifications

    • Des Moines General Hospital
    • Des Moines General Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med
    • Iowa State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Beck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beck has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

