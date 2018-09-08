Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgaertel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Mailing address1570 W Armory Way Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98119 Directions (206) 514-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
So lucky to have found this outstanding doctor to be my primary. I have a complicated medical past due to cancer plus other issues. She has done an amazing job referring me to specialists I need to see, takes the time to listen, clearly answers my questions, and gives me great advice on my concerns. I have decided this is my doctor after seeing Dr. Baumgaertel for almost 2 years now.
About Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801862511
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumgaertel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumgaertel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgaertel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgaertel.
