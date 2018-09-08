See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Baumgaertel works at myMDadvocate in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mailing address
    1570 W Armory Way Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 514-1177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Psycho-Reactive Insomnia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Susan Baumgaertel, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801862511
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
