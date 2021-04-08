See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Bates, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Bates, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bates works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Nausea
Diarrhea
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Diarrhea
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr. Bates is a compassionate, extremely knowledgeable, and, an overall, very nice and friendly person. Her expertise and vast experiences iin ClinicalTrials/Research, knows no boundaries. Dr. Susan Bates is one of, if not the most, intelligent, experienced. Professional kind and caring Doctor I ever had!!
    Connie Calabrese — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Susan Bates, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508080029
    • National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Primary Care
