Overview

Dr. Susan Bates, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bates works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.