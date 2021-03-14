Overview

Dr. Susan Baser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Baser works at Allegheny General Neurosurgeon Associates in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.