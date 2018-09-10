Overview

Dr. Susan Baroody, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Abington Township, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Baroody works at The Wright Center For Community Health in South Abington Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.