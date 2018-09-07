Overview

Dr. Susan Bard, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bard works at ROBERT A THOMAS MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.