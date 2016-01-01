Overview

Dr. Susan Ball, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mailman School Of Public Health, Columbia University|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ball works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.