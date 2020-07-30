Overview

Dr. Susan Baldwin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Baldwin works at Susan L. Baldwin MD PA in Baytown, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX and Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.