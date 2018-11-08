Dr. Baldassari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Baldassari, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Baldassari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
1
Susan Baldassari MD Inc3673 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 871-0003
2
Kalyan K. Shastri M.d. Pllc3488 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 832-6207
- 3 1091 Main St Ste 301, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 248-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baldassari's excellent but her office and practice sucks! We were discontinued as patients cause we hadn't gone in for well visits... No one asked or informed us of this condition... Ridiculously managed! Dr. Baldassari needs to work for someone else! A waste of a talent in a horrible company!!
About Dr. Susan Baldassari, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245270388
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
