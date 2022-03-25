See All General Surgeons in Frederick, MD
Dr. Susan Bahl, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (29)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Bahl, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Bahl works at Frederick Health Medical Group in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Center For Breast Care
    Center For Breast Care
7211 Bank Ct Ste 110, Frederick, MD 21703
(301) 418-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. Bahl is probably the best Doctor/Surgeon I've ever seen. Going through breast cancer is never easy, but she put my mind at ease and has walked with me patiently throughout the process. Her care, concern and compassion for her patients was evident from my very first appointment. Not to mention, she is an EXCELLENT surgeon. If you are starting this journey and unsure about a breast surgeon, please see Dr. Bahl. She will not disappoint!
    Grateful2222 — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Bahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861656357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahl works at Frederick Health Medical Group in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Bahl’s profile.

    Dr. Bahl has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

