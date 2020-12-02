Dr. Susan Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Austin, MD
Dr. Susan Austin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Quincy, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Quincy Medical Group1025 Maine St, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 222-6550
Mclaren Northern Michigan416 Connable Ave, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-5400
Contemporary Community Solutions1661 International Dr Ste 400DR, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 201-4175
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I Love Dr Austin And Her Husband , He Did My Feet Surgery
About Dr. Susan Austin, MD
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
