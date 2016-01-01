Dr. Susan Ash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ash, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Dermatology
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ash using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ash has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
