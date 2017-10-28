Overview

Dr. Susan Arnold, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Arnold works at UA Student Health Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.