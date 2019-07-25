Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anzalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Anzalone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado MS Center1873 S Bellaire St Ste 620, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 821-3770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anzalone?
I had a very positive experience with Dr. Anzalone. She gathered a detailed history of my MS and took time to listen and evaluate my current symptoms. She had an in-depth conversation with me about using medical marijuana as a treatment for symptom relief. She was extremely knowledgable and I felt very comfortable having her recommendation for my medical marijuana card. She was kind, attentive, and very detailed doctor. I'm glad to have her as part of my MS care plan.
About Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1043538085
Education & Certifications
- University of California At San Francisco|University Of California San Francisco
- Loyola University Chicago Medical Center|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anzalone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anzalone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anzalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anzalone works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anzalone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anzalone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anzalone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anzalone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.