See All Neurologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD

Neurology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Anzalone works at Colorado MS Center in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado MS Center
    1873 S Bellaire St Ste 620, Denver, CO 80222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anzalone?

    Jul 25, 2019
    I had a very positive experience with Dr. Anzalone. She gathered a detailed history of my MS and took time to listen and evaluate my current symptoms. She had an in-depth conversation with me about using medical marijuana as a treatment for symptom relief. She was extremely knowledgable and I felt very comfortable having her recommendation for my medical marijuana card. She was kind, attentive, and very detailed doctor. I'm glad to have her as part of my MS care plan.
    — Jul 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anzalone to family and friends

    Dr. Anzalone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anzalone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043538085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At San Francisco|University Of California San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Chicago Medical Center|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anzalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anzalone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anzalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anzalone works at Colorado MS Center in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Anzalone’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anzalone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anzalone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anzalone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anzalone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Anzalone, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.