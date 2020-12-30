See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, NC
Ophthalmology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RIVERLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE / ALBERT LEA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Andracchi works at Susan Andracchi MD Neuro-Opth in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert T. Bennett MD
    2512 Delaney Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 202-1067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 30, 2020
    I am so happy to have found Dr. Andracchi. I was diagnosed with wet AMD a year ago and was being treated at another office nearby. The difference is astounding. Wet AMD is a devastating condition but Dr. Andracchi is amazing. She never fails to explain conditions with empathy and understanding. She is careful to caution me about potential side effects or emergency situations. Dr. Andracchi’s entire staff is extremely kind and caring while maintaining professional organization. The office is efficiently run with wait times minimal. There is not high enough praise I can give them.
    Carla Jacobs — Dec 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD
    About Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205835915
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RIVERLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE / ALBERT LEA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andracchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andracchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andracchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andracchi works at Susan Andracchi MD Neuro-Opth in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Andracchi’s profile.

    Dr. Andracchi has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andracchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Andracchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andracchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andracchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andracchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

