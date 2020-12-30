Overview

Dr. Susan Andracchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RIVERLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE / ALBERT LEA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andracchi works at Susan Andracchi MD Neuro-Opth in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.