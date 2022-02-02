Overview

Dr. Susan Ahern, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Ojai Valley Community Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ahern works at UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.