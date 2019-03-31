Dr. Agres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Agres, DPM
Overview
Dr. Susan Agres, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ogden, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5275 S 500 E Ste A, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (801) 430-8406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agres?
Very professional and personable. Great with explaining procedure and what to expect. Concerned about the patient welfare and being. Would recommend to everyone that has a need for a great podiatrist.
About Dr. Susan Agres, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053560789
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Agres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.