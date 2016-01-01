Dr. Susan Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ackerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Ackerman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Locations
1
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
2
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
3
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
4
MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Ackerman, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- U Sc
- U Scar|University Of Louisville Hospital
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
