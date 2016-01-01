Overview

Dr. Susan Ackerman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Ackerman works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC, Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.