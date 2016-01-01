Dr. Sue Abdalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Abdalian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sue Abdalian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Children's Hospital Pediatrics-i-10 Service Road4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sue Abdalian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1033200969
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
