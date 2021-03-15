Dr. Susan Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Abbott, MD
Dr. Susan Abbott, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Lloyd R. Dropkin MD PC30 E End Ave Apt 1F, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-9191
Dr. Abbott checked in with me on a daily basis when my daughter was hospitalized in April for Pancreatitis and DKA unrelated to her mental health. She was in ICU for 2 weeks. Dr. Abbott didn't have to do that but she did. My daughter is a patient of hers and she was very concerned about her overall health. She even called the hospital and spoke to the attending physician to get me updates on my daughter's progress. Dr. Abbott went above and beyond to keep informed of my daughter's progress and she gave me the support I needed during such a difficult time when no visitors were allowed at the hospitals. I highly recommend Dr. Abbott. You will not find another psychiatrist anywhere who cares for her patient's overall health as well as their mental health giving the patient's family the support they need.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1720134935
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Western Psychology Institute and Clin
- Chldns Hospital U/West Psyc Institute
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
