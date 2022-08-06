Overview

Dr. Suryanarayan Anand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Anand works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.