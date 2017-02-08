See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Gurudu works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719
    13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719

Anal or Rectal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Crohn's Disease
Feb 08, 2017
Excellent care
Scottsdale, AZ — Feb 08, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurudu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gurudu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gurudu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gurudu has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurudu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurudu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurudu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurudu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurudu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

