Dr. Surya Vishnubhakat, MD
Overview
Dr. Surya Vishnubhakat, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Vishnubhakat works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was wonderful. He took his time to explain procedures and answered all my questions. He seemed more like a friend than a doctor he made me feel comfortable and never rushed my appointment. I wouldn't hesitate to refer my friends and relatives to him.
About Dr. Surya Vishnubhakat, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1912052663
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College Affiliated Hospitals
- Brooklyn Cumberland Medical Center
- Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vishnubhakat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vishnubhakat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vishnubhakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vishnubhakat has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vishnubhakat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishnubhakat. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishnubhakat.
