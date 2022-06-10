See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Surya Vishnubhakat, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
1.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Surya Vishnubhakat, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Vishnubhakat works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck
611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021
(516) 325-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Optic Neuritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Optic Neuritis

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Jun 10, 2022
I thought he was wonderful. He took his time to explain procedures and answered all my questions. He seemed more like a friend than a doctor he made me feel comfortable and never rushed my appointment. I wouldn't hesitate to refer my friends and relatives to him.
    — Jun 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Surya Vishnubhakat, MD
    About Dr. Surya Vishnubhakat, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1912052663
    Education & Certifications

    • Weill Cornell Medical College Affiliated Hospitals
    • Brooklyn Cumberland Medical Center
    • Padmashree Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Surya Vishnubhakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishnubhakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vishnubhakat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vishnubhakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vishnubhakat works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Vishnubhakat’s profile.

    Dr. Vishnubhakat has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vishnubhakat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishnubhakat. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishnubhakat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishnubhakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishnubhakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

