Dr. Surya Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Surya Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Locations
Lewis & Klancke Cardiology P.A.780 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 265-5926
Daytona Heart Group695 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 258-8722
Adventhealth Deland701 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 265-5926
Select Specialty Hospital-daytona Beach301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 265-5926
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rao and his entire staff, or I'll say everyone I have worked with are the very best!!! And I've dealt with several the last few years!!!
About Dr. Surya Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
