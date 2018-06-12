See All Gastroenterologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Surya Irakam, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Surya Irakam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Irakam works at Gastromed Healthcare, P.A. in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Piscataway, NJ and Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastromed Healthcare
    25 MONROE ST, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 475-0864
  2. 2
    Gastromed Healthcare
    1140 Stelton Rd Ste 102, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 475-0865
  3. 3
    Gastromed Healthcare PA
    203 Towne Centre Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-1625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Wireless pH Testing
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Wireless pH Testing

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 12, 2018
I appreciate Dr. Irakam taking the time to listen andanswer questions patiently. It is a pleasure to hav as my GI doctor.
Chandrika kumar — Jun 12, 2018
Photo: Dr. Surya Irakam, MD
About Dr. Surya Irakam, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
NPI Number
  • 1114971397
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center|Interfaith Med Center
Residency
  • Interfaith Medical Center
Internship
  • Interfaith Medical Center|Sri Venkatesware Med College Hospital
Medical Education
  • Sri Venkateswara Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Surya Irakam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irakam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Irakam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Irakam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Irakam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irakam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irakam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irakam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

