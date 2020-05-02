Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surjit Singh, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Surjit Singh, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surjit Singh MD Inc.3642 S 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 234-7945
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I'm interested in possibly been mg registetered as a telephonic patient . I'm already on the right medications I just need to make a new switch t someone trustworthy.
About Dr. Surjit Singh, PHD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1578570172
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.