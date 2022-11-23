Dr. Surjit Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surjit Rai, MD
Overview
Dr. Surjit Rai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Rai works at
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic Surgical Center7777 Forest Ln Ste C612, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 392-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rai?
Dr Rai and his staff are incredible! So glad I was able to have him as my surgeon. The absolute best! Live in New Mexico and flew to Dallas to see him. Professional, kind, caring, compassionate, could go on and on! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Surjit Rai, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1750609517
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rai works at
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Rai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.