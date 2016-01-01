Dr. Kahlon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surjit Kahlon, MD
Dr. Surjit Kahlon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Surjit K. Kahlon M.d. Professional Corp.630 N 13th Ave Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-2719
Faisal M. Qazi2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 982-2719
- 3 1310 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 267-7495
Southern California Neurological Services PC9120 Haven Ave Ste 201, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 267-7495
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Surjit Kahlon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahlon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.
