Dr. Surjeet Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch|Chicago Medical School|Finch University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dermatology Clinics of Nevada2020 Wellness Way Ste 401, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 848-4633
Nevada Eye Physicians6850 N Durango Dr Ste 404, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 848-4638Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Eye Physicians - Henderson1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 848-4634
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to him with severe discomfort in my eyes after visiting 3 other ophthalmologists, he was the only one that cared and listen carefully to what I had to say. He took his time with me and was able to help me. He also performed surgery on both of my eyes and went out of his way to make sure that I was confortable. Now I have a 20/20 vision.
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Columbia University St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St. Lukes Roosevelt/Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons
- Chicago Med Sch|Chicago Medical School|Finch University
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
