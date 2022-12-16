Overview

Dr. Surjeet Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med Sch|Chicago Medical School|Finch University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Nevada Eye Physicians in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.