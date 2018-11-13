Dr. Suriya Sastri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suriya Sastri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Suriya V Sastri MD6900 S Madison St Ste 102, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (630) 325-8684Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sastri and the staff were very friendly and helpful. Dr. Sastri addressed all my concerns and showed she cared about my overall well being. Thank you for the great experience.
About Dr. Suriya Sastri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1316904816
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Cook Co Hosp
- Madras Medical College
- University Of Madras, 1978
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sastri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sastri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sastri has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sastri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sastri speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sastri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sastri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.