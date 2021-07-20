Dr. Surit Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surit Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Surit Sharma, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Co School Of Med
Locations
Denver Metro Orthopedics - Aurora1400 S Potomac St Ste 115, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0409
Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood5200 Dtc Pkwy Ste 400, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 743-7810
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He's Awesome, Kind, Understanding, and Obviously His staff are upbeat and not run-down.
About Dr. Surit Sharma, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- Critical Care Medicine, Neurocritical Care and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
