Dr. Surinder Vohra, MD
Overview
Dr. Surinder Vohra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Vohra works at
Locations
Tlc Cancer Clinic1600 6th Ave Ste 101, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 845-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vohra and his staff is nothing short of AMAZING!!! My mother who is 93 now, and 91 when Dr Vohra was attending to her with internal bleeding. He totally was reassuring to her that he would stand by her through the entire process of getting this fixed. She had to have 8 1/2 months of blood tranfusions, scopings by Memorial, and many Iron transfusions with Dr Vohra, all with the upmost care! Finally, after 4 tries at York and them wanting to try the 5th, we went to Hershey and they found and fixed the problems, still during all of this Dr Vohra (as he promised from day one) and staff were caring, and patient and reassuring! We can't say enough good things about Dr Vohra! TOP NOTCH! (plus Mom saw him with his many other patients getting IV's and he was so caring with each and everyone! AND the staff was like no other!
About Dr. Surinder Vohra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1487616595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vohra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vohra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vohra has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vohra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vohra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vohra.
