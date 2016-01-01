Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. Matthew University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Sehdev works at
Locations
-
1
Aware Behavioral Health2113 Harwood Rd Ste 309, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (888) 677-4562Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday12:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Surinder Sehdev, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1275896631
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- St. Matthew University School Of Medicine
- Benedictine University, Lisle Il
- Psychiatry
