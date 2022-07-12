Dr. Surinder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surinder Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Surinder Sandhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mariposa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, John C. Fremont Healthcare District and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5186 Hospital Rd, Mariposa, CA 95338 Directions (209) 966-2154
-
2
Clovis Heart Inc.7035 N Maple Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (209) 966-2154
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- John C. Fremont Healthcare District
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
We trust Dr Sandhu with our lives. Dr Sandhu is a brilliant board-certified Cardiologist. I’ve known of him & respected his patient care for years. Having worked in the medical field, I now find myself a patient. Dr Sandhu truly listens, taking time to explain, ensuring we understand our course of treatment. My husband is now a patient as well. He works closely with us. While recovering in the Cath Lab, I could listen & hear his interactions with the staff. He is friendly & professional. When asked, they truly like working with him, mutual respect is important between nursing staff & Medical staff. Now focusing on my husbands cardiac issues & care, Dr Sandhu has been excellent, keeping me informed & showing us how to care for him. Dr Sandhu is just a phone call away. His office staff are very knowledgeable, efficient & professional. They are always kind to his patients as well.
About Dr. Surinder Sandhu, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
