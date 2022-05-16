Dr. Surinder Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surinder Saini, MD
Overview
Dr. Surinder Saini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
Dr. Saini works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Beach Office1441 Avocado Ave Ste 807, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 650-5155Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Fountain Valley office11100 Warner Ave Ste 360, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 429-5800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly & polite Dr. He listens & is thorough. Explains everything before hand.
About Dr. Surinder Saini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1750304671
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saini works at
Dr. Saini has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saini speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.