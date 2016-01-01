Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surinder Malhotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Surinder Malhotra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
Surinder S Malhotra PC9229 Queens Blvd Ste 1H, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 830-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Surinder Malhotra, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 57 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.