Dr. Surinder Malhotra, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
1.5 (5)
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Surinder Malhotra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Malhotra works at SURINDER MALHOTRA, MD in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surinder S Malhotra PC
    9229 Queens Blvd Ste 1H, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 830-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Chronic Sinusitis
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Surinder Malhotra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1639230220
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra works at SURINDER MALHOTRA, MD in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malhotra’s profile.

    Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

