Overview
Dr. Surinder Devgun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1561 Long Pond Rd Ste 308, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 267-4040
Rochester Endoscopy Associates Pllc20 Hagen Dr Ste 330, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 267-4040
Rochester Gastroenterology Associates103 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 12, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 227-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Devgun for a colonoscopy in July. The staff was excellent, and addressed my concerns about anesthesia. Dr. Devgun discussed reasons for my being there before the procedure, as well as his findings after the procedure. In addition, he sent me a letter confirming lab results. I was very pleased with the respectful attention I received.
About Dr. Surinder Devgun, MD
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devgun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devgun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devgun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devgun has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devgun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Devgun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devgun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devgun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devgun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.