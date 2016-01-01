See All Dermatologists in Hyattsville, MD
Dr. Surinder Arora, MD

Dermatology
1.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Surinder Arora, MD is a Dermatologist in Hyattsville, MD. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U.

Dr. Arora works at ARORA SURINDER K MD in Hyattsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marlene G. Desamito M D L. L. C.
    3311 Toledo Ter Ste C105, Hyattsville, MD 20782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 559-3323

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Rash
Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Ulcer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Surinder Arora, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356441109
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • DC General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Surinder Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arora works at ARORA SURINDER K MD in Hyattsville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Arora’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

