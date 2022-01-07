Dr. Surina Kajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Surina Kajani, MD
Overview
Dr. Surina Kajani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Kajani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Encino Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 350, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kajani?
I brought my mom to Dr. Kajani after 40 years in the Kaiser system and the entire experience was night and day different. Dr. Kajani was kind, interested, empathetic and curious about the ongoing health issues. She did not rush the appointment, she asked questions and was truly interested in not only the health issues, but connecting with my mom to make her feel heard. This was only our first appointment, but having dealt with dozens of my mom's healthcare professionals in the past months, I was thoroughly impressed by her bedside manner and up to date knowledge. Very grateful we found her.
About Dr. Surina Kajani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1598250052
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kajani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kajani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kajani works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kajani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kajani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kajani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kajani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.