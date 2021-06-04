Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponamgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD
Overview
Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 520-1919Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hackensack University Medical Group PC1 Marine Plz, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 224-8831
Suri B. Ponamgi MD1101 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 224-8831
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing short of great. Professional staff. Caring and extremely experienced. Doctor listens, and really helps you out. Helped not only myself, but my wife with life altering procedures. Would recommend highly.
About Dr. Suri Ponamgi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Brooklyn-Cumberland Hosp
- Andhra Med Coll
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ponamgi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponamgi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponamgi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponamgi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponamgi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponamgi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponamgi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.