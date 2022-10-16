Overview

Dr. Suresh Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.